Podcast

Understanding the Israel-Palestine Conflict with Zaha Hassan and Nicolas Blarel

by Shibani MehtaZaha Hassan, and Nicolas Blarel
Published on June 10, 2021
Foreign PolicyMiddle East
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

More work from Interpreting India