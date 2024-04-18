Iran Strikes Israel - Here's What Might Happen Next

In the late hours of Saturday, Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles in an unprecedented direct attack on Israel. There was limited damage as Israel and its allies intercepted most of them before reaching Israeli airspace. Now, the United States and allies have urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to show restraint in its response to avoid further escalation. But with the conflict in Gaza still ongoing, this latest attack from Iran is causing many to fear that a wider regional war is coming.
Joining The World Unpacked’s new host Sophia Besch is Karim Sadjadpour, a senior fellow in Carnegie's Middle East Program and one of the leading experts on Iran, to unpack Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel and what comes next.