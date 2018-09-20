Israel and Palestine: Is a Two-State Solution Still Possible?

Jen Psaki kicks off a new season of Carnegie’s flagship podcast, DiploPod, one-on-one with Carnegie scholar Marwan Muasher, who is the former foreign minister of Jordan and has been through many rounds of Middle East peace talks. They discussed the fading prospects of the two-state solution for the Israel-Palestine conflict, the problematic prospect of integrating both communities in a one-state option, and the impact of the Trump administration’s move to sideline Palestinian interests by moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, cutting off aid for Palestinian refugees, and closing the PLO office in Washington.

Marwan Muasher is vice president for studies at Carnegie, where he oversees research in Washington and Beirut on the Middle East. Muasher served as foreign minister (2002–2004) and deputy prime minister (2004–2005) of Jordan, and his career has spanned the areas of diplomacy, development, civil society, and communications.

