Judy Dempsey on Europe in the Trump era

How should Europe handle President Trump? There is more uncertainty in the transatlantic relationship now than at any time since the end of the cold war. And preoccupied by its internal issues, the EU has failed to find a coherent approach for dealing with Vladimir Putin on its eastern border. As Carnegie’s popular blog Strategic Europe celebrates its 5th anniversary, Tom Carver talked to its editor-in-chief Judy Dempsey about the future of European foreign policy.

Dempsey is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe and the author of the book The Merkel Phenomenon (Das Phänomen Merkel, Körber-Stiftung Edition, 2013). She worked for the International Herald Tribune from 2004 to 2011 as its Germany and East European Correspondent, and from 2011 to September 2013 as columnist. Dempsey was the diplomatic correspondent for the Financial Times in Brussels from 2001 onward, covering NATO and European Union enlargement.​