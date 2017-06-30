Livingston, Hagerman, and Shah on the Transition to a Low-Carbon Economy

Despite the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement, the transition to a low-carbon economy is speeding along. For example, twice as many Americans are employed by the solar industry as in the coal industry, and that trend seems to be accelerating. In fact, some have argued that the Trump administration’s withdrawal from Paris may accelerate the adoption of a green economy, given the number of states, cities, companies, and organizations pushing for Paris-friendly policies as a result. Carnegie Fellow David Livingston joins Tom, along with Lisa Hagerman and Jigar Shah, to discuss the transition to a low-carbon economy.

David Livingston served as the inaugural Robert S. Strauss fellow for geoeconomics at the Office of the United States Trade Representative, where he concluded as acting Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for Congressional Affairs. He is an associate fellow in Carnegie’s Energy and Climate Program, where his research focuses on geoeconomics, markets, and risk.

Lisa Hagerman is the director of programs at DBL Partners.

Jigar Shah is the co-founder of Generate Capital.