Macron’s Election Gamble: What’s Next for France and Europe?

Just a few weeks ago, French President Emmanuel Macron took a risky political gamble. After the European Parliament elections revealed gains for the far-right party National Rally, Macron called a snap nationwide election three years earlier than required. Macron hoped to use this election to push back on the right-wing gains and restore power to the center. But others worried that Macron had become overconfident–perhaps even arrogant. They feared that instead of clarifying France’s support for the center, Macron’s snap election could end up handing over a parliamentary majority to the National Rally and deepen the right-wing capture of French politics.

This week on the show, Sophia explores the results of this election with Tara Varma, a visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution. While indeed in the first round of voting, the far right dominated, this second round saw the a new electoral coalition of left wing parties come in first, Macron’s party second, and the far right third. No party has a majority and so the question is: what comes next? What do the election outcomes mean for Macron, for the future of French politics, and for European leadership and NATO?