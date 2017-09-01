Podcast

Moisés Naím on the Global Outlook

by Tom Carver and Moisés Naím
Published on September 1, 2017

Lots of cross-trends are buffeting the global scene at the moment: populism, nationalism, anti-globalization. Many of these come together in the form of Trump. But beneath these issues are other longer term shifts: in technology, demographics, and economy inequality. Moisés Naím, distinguished fellow at the Carnegie Endowment, is the chief international columnist for El País and La Repubblica and the author of the bestselling The End of Power. He spoke to Tom Carver about these global challenges and why Trump ultimately makes him feel optimistic about America.

Moisés Naím is the chief international columnist for El País and La Repubblica, Spain’s and Italy’s largest dailies, and a contributing editor to the Atlantic. Naím’s public service includes his tenure as Venezuela’s minister of trade and industry in the early 1990s, director of Venezuela’s Central Bank, and executive director of the World Bank.

Political ReformSecurityForeign PolicyTechnology
