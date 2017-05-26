Sadjadpour on Iran's Presidential Election

On May 19, Iran elected a new president. Centrist incumbent Hassan Rouhani won by a comfortable margin in a high-turnout election, defeating hardline cleric Ebrahim Raisi. With the dust settled, what does the outcome mean for Iran's young population, for the region, and for the United States? Carnegie’s Iran expert Karim Sadjadpour discusses the election result and what it means with Tom Carver.

Karim Sadjadpour, a leading researcher on Iran, has conducted dozens of interviews with senior Iranian officials and hundreds with Iranian intellectuals, clerics, dissidents, paramilitaries, businessmen, students, activists, and youth, among others. He contributes regularly to publications such as the Economist, the Washington Post, the New York Times, the International Herald Tribune, and Foreign Policy.