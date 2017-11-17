The North Korean Nuclear Threat: The View From Beijing

In the second episode of DiploPod, Jen Psaki spoke with Paul Haenle, the director of the Carnegie–Tsinghua Center. The wide ranging conversation, coming on the heels of President Trump’s trip to Asia, focused on the view from Beijing of the North Korean nuclear threat including what actions would constitute a red line for the Chinese government, whether the United States and China are aligned on their objectives on the Korean peninsula, and how the approach of the current North Korean leadership has dramatically changed from the past leaders.

Paul Haenle previously served as the White House representative to the U.S. negotiating team at the six-party-talks nuclear negotiations during the end of the Bush Administration, and he had been assigned twice to the U.S. embassy in Beijing while serving as a U.S. Army company commander.