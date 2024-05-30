Podcast

The Politics of Biden's Latest Tariffs

by Sophia Besch and Jon Bateman
Published on May 30, 2024

On May 14, 2024, the Biden administration announced $18 billion dollars worth of tariffs on a range of Chinese imports from “strategic sectors," which include electric vehicles (EVs), batteries, critical minerals, steel and aluminum, semiconductors, solar cells, and medical products. This is the latest episode in Washington’s controversial trade war with Beijing, launched by Donald Trump in 2018 and continued under this administration.

Jon Bateman, a senior fellow in Carnegie's Technology and International Affairs Program, joins Sophia to unpack President Biden’s new tariffs — what are they, and what do they tell us about Washington’s evolving relationship with Beijing? What does this latest escalation in the trade war between China and America mean for both countries’ allies? And what are the implications of this for the future of  U.S. economic and climate policy?

  1. Jon Bateman. (2022, April 25). "U.S.-China Technological 'Decoupling': A Strategy and Policy Framework." Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

More work from The World Unpacked