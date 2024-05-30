The Politics of Biden's Latest Tariffs

On May 14, 2024, the Biden administration announced $18 billion dollars worth of tariffs on a range of Chinese imports from “strategic sectors," which include electric vehicles (EVs), batteries, critical minerals, steel and aluminum, semiconductors, solar cells, and medical products. This is the latest episode in Washington’s controversial trade war with Beijing, launched by Donald Trump in 2018 and continued under this administration.

Jon Bateman, a senior fellow in Carnegie's Technology and International Affairs Program, joins Sophia to unpack President Biden’s new tariffs — what are they, and what do they tell us about Washington’s evolving relationship with Beijing? What does this latest escalation in the trade war between China and America mean for both countries’ allies? And what are the implications of this for the future of U.S. economic and climate policy?