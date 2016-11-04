Tim Maurer and David Brumley on Cyber Security

Some of the fastest-changing technology is occurring in cyberspace, often outpacing existing norms and ethics around the use of such technology. Autonomous weapons are already a reality, but defense departments and politicians are only now beginning to grapple with how to use them. Before long, can we expect to see a weapon system that has no human at all in the decision chain? Tim Maurer, co-director of Carnegie’s Cyber Policy Initiative, and David Brumley, director of Carnegie Mellon’s Security & Privacy Institute, sat down with Tom Carver to discuss these important issues.