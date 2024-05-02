Ukraine Aid: Will It Be Enough?

After months of gridlock, Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed the long-awaited foreign aid package into law, which includes $60.8 billion for Ukraine. With the war still ongoing, this comes at a critical point for the Ukrainians in fighting Russian forces. But after months of delay, how much has been lost in the waiting? What will be the effects on the battlefield? And how are Ukraine, Russia, and Ukraine's allies preparing for what is ahead?
Dara Massicot, a senior fellow in Carnegie's Russia and Eurasia Program, joins Sophia on the show to unpack the war effort in Ukraine.