What Is Happening With the Iran Deal?

Jen Psaki sat down with Carnegie’s Jake Sullivan and Jarrett Blanc for the final episode of DiploPod of 2017. They discussed the status of the Iran deal, including what U.S. President Donald Trump may do next year, what is happening in Congress, and how U.S. global partners are reacting to the uncertainty over the future of the deal.

Jake Sullivan is a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Geoeconomics and Strategy Program and a Martin R. Flug Visiting lecturer in law at Yale Law School. Sullivan served in the Obama administration as national security adviser to Vice President Joe Biden and director of policy planning at the U.S. Department of State, as well as deputy chief of staff to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Jarrett Blanc is a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Geoeconomics and Strategy Program. Blanc was previously the deputy lead coordinator and State Department coordinator for Iran nuclear implementation at the U.S. Department of State under President Obama, responsible for the full and effective implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program, including Iranian and U.S. commitments on sanctions.​​