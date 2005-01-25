Political Alternation, Regardless of Ideology, Diminishes Influence Buying: Lessons from Transitions in Former Communist States

Source: Carnegie Endowment

The most direct way to break the grip of inefficient, self-serving interests on state power is through the election of new political players not beholden to the same interest groups that supported their predecessors. This is true regardless of political bent and is demonstrated by recent history in postcommunist Eastern Europe. A new policy outlook by Karla Hoff, Shale Horowitz, and Carnegie senior associate Branko Milanovic proves this theory empirically.

About the Authors

Karla Hoff is a senior research economist at the World Bank. Shale Horowitz is associate professor in political science at the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee. Branko Milanovic is a senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.