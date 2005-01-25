REQUIRED IMAGE

Political Alternation, Regardless of Ideology, Diminishes Influence Buying: Lessons from Transitions in Former Communist States

The most direct way to break the grip of inefficient, self-serving interests on state power is through the election of new political players not beholden to the same interest groups that supported their predecessors. This is true regardless of political bent and is demonstrated by recent history in postcommunist Eastern Europe.

by Karla Hoff Shale Horowitz, and Branko Milanovic
Click on the link above for the full text of this Policy Outlook.

About the Authors
Karla Hoff is a senior research economist at the World Bank. Shale Horowitz is associate professor in political science at the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee.  Branko Milanovic is a senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

