The Release of Roxana Saberi and Its Implications for U.S.-Iran Relations

At a time when U.S. policy toward Iran is shifting toward a strong push for diplomacy, the U.S. should show patience as it works toward defining a new relationship with the regime.

by Karim Sadjadpour
The Diane Rehm Show
 on May 12, 2009

The release of Iranian-American journalist Roxana Saberi ended a four-month imprisonment in Iran following the reduction of an eight-year term on charges of spying for the U.S. At a time when U.S. policy toward Iran is shifting toward a strong push for diplomacy, Karim Sadjadpour explains how these distractions produced by the Iranian regime relate to their push to develop nuclear weapons: "there's two realistic time frames: there's the nuclear timeframe, which is much more urgent for the Unites States and for the Europeans; and there's the realistic political timeframe... this is a relationship which has been adversarial for three decades now since the 1979 revolution and it's unrealistic to think that it is going to be amended or ameliorated in the... urgent time frame that we have for the nuclear issue. So I think we do need to be patient."

