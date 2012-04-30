Tajikistan: Civil War’s Long Echo

In terms of internal and external security, Tajikistan has been among the most problematic countries in Central Asia. It is the only state in the region to have gone through a protracted civil war (1992-1997), which, according to various estimates, killed between 23,500 and 100,000 people (perhaps even more) and left the economy in ruins. The causes of this war were rooted not only in political confrontation, but also in confrontation between different regions, clans, and personalities, as well as confrontation within Islam between those who sought to build a secular state and those who wanted an Islamic state.

In his new Briefing, Alexey Malashenko writes about the current situation in Tajikistan and the country’s possible developments.

Key Conclusions: