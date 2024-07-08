Ukraine Initiative

Following Russia’s unprovoked full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukraine has moved from the fringe to the center of the European security order. The United States and its allies and partners need a sustainable, long-term policy framework to defeat Russia’s aggression and help ensure a future for Ukraine as a resilient democracy anchored firmly in Europe. Carnegie has launched a multiyear initiative that will contribute policy and analytical heft to these efforts, in partnership with Ukrainian scholars. Our team includes a variety of preeminent military analysts, retired senior diplomats, and other experts from the United States, Europe, and around the world. For additional analysis on Ukraine and the region, please see Carnegie Europe’s Ukrainian Voices and Europe’s East projects, as well as Carnegie Politika.