Ukraine Initiative

Following Russia’s unprovoked full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukraine has moved from the fringe to the center of the European security order. The United States and its allies and partners need a sustainable, long-term policy framework to defeat Russia’s aggression and help ensure a future for Ukraine as a resilient democracy anchored firmly in Europe. Carnegie has launched a multiyear initiative that will contribute policy and analytical heft to these efforts, in partnership with Ukrainian scholars. Our team includes a variety of preeminent military analysts, retired senior diplomats, and other experts from the United States, Europe, and around the world. For additional analysis on Ukraine and the region, please see Carnegie Europe’s Ukrainian Voices and Europe’s East projects, as well as Carnegie Politika.

Russia and Eurasia

The Russia and Eurasia Program continues Carnegie’s long tradition of independent research on major political, societal, and security trends in and U.S. policy toward a region that has been upended by Russia’s war against Ukraine.  Leaders regularly turn to our work for clear-eyed, relevant analyses on the region to inform their policy decisions.

Eric Ciaramella

Senior Fellow, Russia and Eurasia Program

Eric Ciaramella is a senior fellow in the Russia and Eurasia program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. His work focuses on Ukraine and Russia.

Andrew S. Weiss

James Family Chair, Vice President for Studies

Andrew S. Weiss is the James Family Chair and vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees research on Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia. His graphic novel biography of Vladimir Putin, Accidental Czar: the Life and Lies of Vladimir Putin, was published by First Second/Macmillan in 2022.

Eugene Rumer

Director and Senior Fellow, Russia and Eurasia Program

Rumer, a former national intelligence officer for Russia and Eurasia at the U.S. National Intelligence Council, is a senior fellow and the director of Carnegie’s Russia and Eurasia Program.

Dan Baer

Senior Vice President for Policy Research, Director, Europe Program

Dan Baer is senior vice president for policy research and director of the Europe Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Under President Obama, he was U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE)  and he also served deputy assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor.

Michael Kofman

Senior Fellow, Russia and Eurasia Program

Michael Kofman is a senior fellow in the Russia and Eurasia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he focuses on the Russian military, Ukrainian armed forces, and Eurasian security issues.

Dara Massicot

Senior Fellow, Russia and Eurasia Program

Dara Massicot is a senior fellow in the Russia and Eurasia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Her work focuses on defense and security issues in Russia and Eurasia.

Marie Yovanovitch

Senior Fellow, Russia and Eurasia Program

Marie Yovanovitch is a senior fellow in the Russia and Eurasia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Eric Green

Nonresident Scholar, Russia Eurasia Program

Eric Green is a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Kateryna Shynkaruk

Nonresident Scholar, Russia and Eurasia Program

Dr. Kateryna Shynkaruk is a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Pavlo Klimkin

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Russia and Eurasia Program

Pavlo Klimkin is a nonresident senior fellow in the Russia and Eurasia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Thomas de Waal

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

De Waal is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe, specializing in Eastern Europe and the Caucasus.

Gwendolyn Sasse

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Sasse is a nonresident senior fellow at Carnegie Europe. Her research focuses on Eastern Europe, with a particular focus on Ukrainian politics and society, EU enlargement, and comparative democratization.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speak to the media on the second day of the 2023 NATO Summit on July 12, 2023 in Vilnius, Lithuania. The summit is bringing together NATO members and partner countries heads of state from July 11-12 to chart the alliance's future, with Sweden's application for membership and Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine as major topics on the summit agenda. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Getting Ukraine’s Security Agreements Right

The security agreements between Ukraine and its partners contain important commitments for ensuring Ukraine’s long-term defense and deterrence capabilities. Still, there is significant room to make their design more credible and durable.

  • Mykhailo Soldatenko
· July 8, 2024
The West’s Inaction Over Ukraine Risks Dangerous Conclusions in Moscow

If the United States and EU allow funding to lapse, the consequences could threaten NATO’s core mission.

· December 18, 2023
Arsenal of Democracy: Integrating Ukraine Into the West’s Defense Industrial Base

As Russia settles into a long war of attrition, Ukraine’s defense industry needs help. Joint ventures with Western companies could offer the right amount of support.

  • Kateryna Bondar
· December 4, 2023
It’s Time to End Magical Thinking About Russia’s Defeat

As Russian President Vladimir Putin looks toward the second anniversary of his all-out assault on Ukraine, his self-confidence is hard to miss.

· November 16, 2023
The Wall Street Journal
Ukraine’s Accession Poses a Unique Conundrum for the EU

Never in its history has the union moved to admit a country that was in the midst of a major war and lacked NATO’s security guarantees.

· October 24, 2023
Perseverance and Adaptation: Ukraine's Counteroffensive at Three Months

Taken together, Western industrial and military potential greatly exceeds Russia’s, but without the political will, potential alone will not translate into results.

· September 4, 2023
War on the Rocks
Ukraine’s Delicate Balancing Act With China

China has provided a vital economic lifeline to Russia, while Ukraine has chosen a narrow diplomatic path to keep engagement with China on the table.

· July 20, 2023
The Vilnius Summit: A Turning Point for NATO and Ukraine

Podcast host Alex Gabuev is joined by Sophia Besch, a fellow at the Carnegie Europe Program, and Eric Ciaramella, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Russia and Eurasia Program, to discuss the outcomes of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

  • Alexander Gabuev
· July 20, 2023
Envisioning a Long-Term Security Arrangement for Ukraine

With Ukraine’s membership in NATO still a distant prospect, Kyiv and the West must reach consensus now on a realistic long-term security arrangement. Codified multiyear commitments to train and equip Ukraine’s military, support for the country’s indigenous defense industry, and clear links to its EU accession process will be key.

· June 8, 2023
Unpacking Ukraine’s New IMF Program

The IMF approved an unprecedented four-year, $15.6-billion program for Ukraine. While the program is a significant step toward ensuring the country’s economic stability, Ukraine must pursue several reforms for financing to continue. Meanwhile, the international community should make hard commitments beyond 2024.

  • Oleksandra Betliy
· May 5, 2023