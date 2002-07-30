REQUIRED IMAGE

Enhancing Nuclear Security in the Counter-Terrorism Struggle: India and Pakistan

by Rose Gottemoeller and Rebecca Longsworth
published by
Carnegie
 on July 30, 2002

This paper reports the results of a study of the potential to apply the principles and practice of threat reduction cooperation to countries beyond the territory of the former Soviet Union. The study focused on the application of concepts and tools used in the former Soviet Union to the region of South Asia. The research was designed to explore what might be done cooperatively to enhance the security of the nuclear assets of India and Pakistan, lest they fall into the hands of terrorists or leaders of rogue states who would use them to threaten other states or peoples.

About the Authors
Rose Gottemoeller is senior associate in the Non-Proliferation Project and the Russian and Eurasian Program at the Carnegie Endowment. She previously served as deputy undersecretary for defense nuclear nonproliferation in the U.S. Department of Energy.
Rebecca Longsworth, formerly with Science Applications International Corporation, is president of Keen Management Solutions.

