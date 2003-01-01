Source: Washington, DC: Brookings Institution Press, 2003
About the Authors
Micheal McFaul is a senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment and associate professor of political science at Hoover Institution, Stanford University. He is the author of Between Dictatorship and Democracy: Russian Post-Communist Political Reform and Russia's Unfinished Revolution: Political Change from Gorbachev to Putin.
James M. Goldgeier is director of the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies at George Washington University, where he is associate professor of political science and international affairs.
Advance Praise"Power and Purpose is likely to be the definitive work on U.S. policy toward Russia for some time. What is more, the authors have produced a valuable book that underscores an often overlooked reality, namely, that few foreign policy outcomes are inevitable and that people—in some cases, only a handful—are critical to what happens."
—Richard N. Haass, President, Council on Foreign Relations