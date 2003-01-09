REQUIRED IMAGE
Trade and Labor Standards: A Strategy for Developing Countries

Conventional wisdom holds that integrating labor and social issues into international trade regimes will be one of the very hardest trade policy challenges to resolve. Recent developments present a new strategic opportunity for developing countries to link trade with domestic policies that promote poverty alleviation, more equitable income distribution, and better working conditions.

by Sandra Polaski
published by
Carnegie
 on January 9, 2003

Full Text in English (PDF)
Full Text in Spanish (PDF)
Full Text in Mandarin (PDF)

About the Author
Sandra Polaski is senior associate in the Trade, Equity, and Development Project at the Carnegie Endowment. She served from 1999–2002 as the Special Representative for International Labor Affairs at the U.S. Department of State, the senior official handling labor matters in U.S. foreign policy.

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

