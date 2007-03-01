Source: Strategic Studies Institute

In his chapter, "What Should We Expect from India as a Strategic Partner?" in Henry Sokolski (ed.), Gauging U.S.-Indian Strategic Cooperation (Strategic Studies Institute, March 2007), Carnegie Senior Associate Ashley J. Tellis analyzes the historical "sine wave" nature of the U.S.-India relationship and outlines the value and practical consequences of the transforming bilateral relationship. Touching on various aspects of U.S.-Indian strategic collaboration, he argues that bilateral cooperation between Washington and New Delhi is "eminently possible" on many issues vital to U.S. interests in Asia and the world.

Please click on the link to the right to read the full text of his chapter.