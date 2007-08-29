Source: Washington

In Getting Russia Right, Dmitri Trenin sheds new light on our understanding of contemporary Russia, providing Western audiences with an insider’s explanation of how the country has arrived at its current position and how the United States and Europe can deal with it more productively. Trenin looks beyond Russia’s famous leaders to the economic and cultural spaces outside the Kremlin where promising changes are taking place. Russia is probably not going to join the West, but it is on a path toward becoming Western; capitalist even if not democratic; European in terms of civilization, rather than as part of the EU; and gradually more Western than pro-United States.

Insightful and optimistic, Getting Russia Right offers policy makers, students, and stakeholders in the U.S.–Russia relationship an understanding of what Russia is—and is not. Russia will matter in the foreseeable future, and Trenin’s innovative and objective analysis provides an understanding that is crucial to rebuilding relationships among the world’s key players.

Dmitri V. Trenin is deputy director of the Carnegie Moscow Center, a senior associate of the Carnegie Endowment, and chair of the Moscow Center’s Foreign and Security Policy Program. He has been with the center since its inception in 1993. He is author of Russia’s Restless Frontier: The Chechnya Factor in Post-Soviet Russia (with Aleksei V. Malashenko, 2004) and The End of Eurasia: Russia on the Border Between Geopolitics and Globalization (2002), both published by the Carnegie Endowment.