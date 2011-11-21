Russia in 2020: Scenarios for the Future

Source: Washington

As Vladimir Putin prepares to return to the presidency in the 2012 elections, the prospects for Russia’s future are unclear. Russia in 2020, also available in Russian, brings together leading experts from Russia, the United States, and Europe to analyze the possible scenarios for Russia’s development in the next decade and the risks that lie ahead.



Despite Putin’s imminent return, the authors believe that the so-called Putin era is over. This does not mean that Putin will soon give up power, but the political and economic system he created is incapable of dealing with Russia’s rapidly changing conditions. Crises are likely unavoidable unless Russia changes and modernizes.