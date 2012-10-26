Strategic Asia 2012-13: China's Military Challenge

Source: National Bureau of Asian Research

Co-edited and introduced by Ashley Tellis, this book, the twelfth volume in the Strategic Asia series, examines what China's military rise means for the region and the world. What are China’s strategic aims? What are the challenges and opportunities facing the United States? How is the region responding to China’s military power and to the U.S. policy of “strategic rebalancing”?

About the Editors:

Ashley J. Tellis is a Senior Associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and Research Director of the Strategic Asia Program at NBR, served in the U.S. Department of State as senior adviser to the Undersecretary of State of Public Affairs, and previously as senior adviser to the Ambassador at the U.S. Embassy in India. He also served on the National Security Council Staff as special assistant to the President and senior director for Strategic Planning and Southwest Asia. He is the author of India’s Emerging Nuclear Posture (2001) and co-author of Interpreting China’s Grand Strategy: Past, Present, and Future (2000), as well as the co-editor of the eight most recent volumes of Strategic Asia, published by NBR.

Travis Tanner is is the Senior Project Director and Director of the Pyle Center for Northeast Asian Studies at the National Bureau of Asian Research.