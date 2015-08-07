The Strategic Rationale for Deeper U.S.-Indian Economic Ties

The U.S.-India relationship was often distant during the Cold War, but the partnership is now critical for both countries’ strategic aims. India is important to the U.S. effort to maintain its international primacy, while the United States is essential to India’s attainment of its great power ambitions. Deepened economic intercourse, including one day through a comprehensive U.S.-Indian free-trade agreement, is vital to realizing both countries’ aspirations.

The Case for Deeper Economic Cooperation

The United States has consistently pursued a policy of securing hegemony, yet China now threatens the economic and geopolitical underpinnings of U.S. power.



India, since the British Raj, has harbored aspirations for great power status and regional hegemony alongside ideals of liberal internationalism.



Through stronger bilateral economic ties, American resources could enhance India’s productivity, expand its technological frontier, and spur further economic liberalization. Meanwhile, the United States would gain access to India’s lower-cost exports, relatively cheap labor, and vast domestic market, increasing America’s international competitiveness.



Increased U.S. competitiveness internationally would reinforce Washington’s global primacy, permitting it to effectively balance China’s rising power. The economic benefits accruing to India from deeper economic links with the United States would advance Indian national development, regional hegemony, and international prominence.

How the United States and India Can Promote Economic Cooperation