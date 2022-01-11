Source: National Bureau of Asian Research

Strategic Asia 2021–22: Navigating Tumultuous Times in the Indo-Pacific assesses the impact of three major trends on the geopolitical environment of the Indo-Pacific region: intensifying strategic competition between China and the United States, growing pushback against globalization, and the Covid-19 pandemic. Each chapter examines how these challenges shape the security environment, grand strategy, and national and economic power for a country or in a region and analyzes the implications for U.S. interests.

Read the introduction by Ashley J. Tellis for free or order this book.

ABOUT THE EDITORS

Ashley J. Tellis holds the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and Research Director of the Strategic Asia Program at the National Bureau of Asian Research (NBR).

Alison Szalwinski is vice president of research at NBR.

Michael Wills is executive vice president at NBR.