Innovative Alliance: U.S.-Australian Defense Science and Technology Cooperation for a Dangerous Decade

Alliance Future: Rewiring Australia and the United States

The Carnegie Asia Program’s “Alliance Future” project aims to ensure that Canberra and Washington are working to operationalize and integrate their alliance in new ways. The project explores how to undertake difficult reforms, forge new modes of cooperation, harmonize outdated regulations, better align national strategies, address sovereignty concerns and risk thresholds, and ultimately reform the alliance for a more competitive era.

Introduction

The People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) rapid military modernization and fielding of next-generation systems could challenge the preeminence of the United States and its allies, like Australia, in the Indo‑Pacific. Maintaining an edge in defense science and technology is one part of the U.S. and Australian strategy to develop capabilities that could contribute to deterrence or increase the likelihood of victory in war. The integration of advanced technologies into military capabilities, decisionmaking, and operating concepts could provide qualitative or asymmetric advantages. For example, developments in fields like artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomy could result in battlefield applications of human-machine teaming that are cost‑effective and improve decisionmaking and survivability.

Innovation alone is insufficient. The speed and scale of innovation and adoption matter most in the rapidly shifting geopolitical and technological landscape. The United States and Australia are attempting to reform their defense innovation systems to deliver outcomes in months, not years. The United States, especially, is experimenting with research, development, testing, and evaluation (RDT&E) to harness commercial innovation. Together, the United States and Australia are pursuing innovation activities through the AUKUS strategic partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States. Progress is being made on hard issues, like defense trade controls, but implementation hurdles remain. Australia’s tech sector and defense industry are small but growing, although the cultural change needed to open collaboration between government and industry is still a work in progress.

This paper outlines the strategic imperative for allied technology leadership, discusses recent national and cooperative innovation initiatives, and identifies opportunities for progress. The paper argues that resource constraints and nearer-term strategic risk demand an even closer‑knit approach to collaboration between strategists, war fighters, innovators, and investors from the United States and Australia to foster technology development and to make better use of capabilities that already exist. The longer-term risks of the PRC’s growing military capabilities and hostile intent also necessitate a sustainable boost to technology and industry capacity in both countries.

Recommendations

The U.S. and Australian defense departments should:

Establish a rapid commercial and dual-use technology acquisition cell between U.S. and Australian defense contracting organizations.

A cadre of contracting officers should meet annually to discuss contracting strategies for nontraditional commercial technology providers. The cell should share lessons in acquisition, including from the U.S. Immersive Commercial Acquisition Program, to better support nontraditional providers to cooperate in each other’s defense activities in a time frame relevant to current and future strategic risks.

Establish a Future Warfare Strategy Team involving strategists, war fighters, technologists, researchers, innovators, and investors.

The team would meet biannually to explore possible operational responses to different Indo-Pacific contingencies (without preempting political decisions), like a Taiwan blockade or invasion, a Korean peninsula crisis, or an escalation in maritime coercion against the Philippines. The team would explore how existing capabilities might be used to achieve different military effects, identify ethical and safety issues around deploying new technologies, and select operational problems that could guide future technology acceleration activities. The activity would help companies, especially smaller and medium sized enterprises and researchers, as well as investors, better understand defense problems, and help defense organizations understand areas of technology opportunity.

Mobilize a group of venture capitalists from the United States and Australia to independently scope a new dual-use technology fund in Australia.

U.S. and Australian defense departments should seek interest from venture capital firms and family offices to establish a new dual-use technology fund in Australia. The fund should be able to access low-cost, long-term financing options from both governments, modelled on programs like the U.S. Small Business Investment Company Critical Technologies Initiative, to help leverage investment. A new fund could help diversify financing options for defense and dual-use technology startups in areas like quantum science, advanced materials and biotechnology.

Strengthen defense industry threat intelligence sharing among U.S. and Australian defense, intelligence, and law enforcement organizations.

The group would meet biannually to share threat intelligence and policy responses to espionage and technology transfer activities targeting U.S. and Australian defense research and industry. The group would support best practice research and industry security and help strengthen confidence between the United States and Australia regarding the protection of sensitive defense technologies.

Accelerate planned cooperation between the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and the Advanced Strategic Capabilities Accelerator (ASCA).

Both governments should set up exchange positions by early 2025 to facilitate an additional pathway for engagement between governments, investors, and innovators to break down historical, bureaucratic, cultural, and technical barriers to bilateral Australia‑U.S. defense collaboration. Their activities should complement and be deconflicted with defense trade facilitation organizations in each country.

Strategic Imperatives for an Innovative Alliance

Geopolitical Headwinds

The United States and Australia confront a dangerous and unpredictable geopolitical environment. The United States sees the PRC’s technological, military, and economic rise as its “pacing challenge.”1 Australia has now concluded that it has lost its ten-year warning time for major conflict.2 Beyond the PRC, other drivers of instability include Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Israel‑Hamas war, and long-standing flashpoints like the Korean peninsula. The United States’ and Australia’s recalibration of their diplomatic relationships with the PRC has largely improved the tactics and optics of engagement rather than underlying prospects of cooperation. PRC capability and intentions remain inimical to U.S. and Australian interests in a stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific. The PRC has shown its willingness to exploit economic interdependence for strategic gain. The PRC continues to entice, intimidate, and coerce third countries to act in line with its preferences, including in the South China Sea, the South Pacific, Southeast Asia, and beyond.

Risks that the PRC might move to reunify the democratic island of Taiwan with mainland China through force, blockade, or other means, persist. In 2022, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s report to the Twentieth Party Congress stated that “Taiwan is China’s Taiwan. . . . We will never promise to renounce the use of force, and we reserve the option of taking all measures necessary.”3 Some senior U.S. officials have warned that the PRC may be ready to try to invade Taiwan around 2027, which falls within “the period of greatest peril for a failure of deterrence,”4 when retirement of U.S. platforms will coincide with advances in the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s counter‑intervention capabilities. Successfully preserving the status quo across the Taiwan Strait will involve both reassurance and deterrence, including the United States maintaining an edge across military platforms, supported by a strong enough defense industrial ecosystem to make the PRC doubt whether military action would succeed and could be sustained.5

The Changing Technology Order

The pace, scale, and intersection of advances in hardware and software is improving the speed, range, lethality, and cost-effectiveness of military systems. Advanced AI-enabled software can now analyze large amounts of data quickly to support decision advantage.6 Quantum-enabled positioning, navigating, and timing solutions are being developed for environments where global positioning systems are unavailable.7 Unmanned AI-enabled systems like the Boeing Australia Ghost Bat combat aerial vehicle have been developed to support and protect manned platforms. The proliferation of expendable unmanned systems in Ukraine is transforming the battlefield. New or concealed capabilities could support military surprise against or by adversaries, which may also add to miscalculation and escalation risks, especially where AI-enabled systems are deployed in the nuclear domain.8 With adversaries studying and seeking to overcome U.S. and allied advantages, the contest for a military technological edge is constant and long-term.

The evolving technological landscape is reshaping the global power balance, with the United States and its allies like Australia facing a relative decline in their competitiveness vis-à-vis the PRC. The U.S. National Science Board assessed in March 2024 that the PRC had surpassed the United States in producing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) talent, research publications, patents, and knowledge- and technology‑intensive manufacturing.9 In June 2024, The Economist also concluded that the PRC was already “a leading scientific power” in areas like chemistry, physics, and materials science.10 Research by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute similarly shows that the PRC now leads high-impact scientific research in fifty-seven out of sixty-four critical technology areas, including AUKUS-relevant areas like hypersonics, electronic warfare, and undersea capabilities.11 The Center for Security and Emerging Technology projects that the PRC will have nearly twice as many STEM PhD graduates as the United States by 2025.12 The PRC continues to attract major research and development investments from foreign firms like Volkswagen, Apple, and AstraZeneca because of the country’s talent pool, lower wages, and strong work ethic.13

Nevertheless, the PRC faces broader challenges in its innovation ecosystem due to interventionist policy, inefficiency, waste, and stringent data and intellectual property rules, alongside wider economic problems. The United States remains the largest spender on research and development (R&D), with public and private spending totaling $806 billion compared to the PRC’s $668 billion in 2021. Restrictions on access to foreign technology appear to have had some success in throwing sand in the gears of PRC firms and slowing high-tech production in areas like advanced semiconductor chips.14 The United States’ planned rules to limit U.S. capital flows into Chinese high-tech companies could further impact the growth of Chinese AI, semiconductor, and other companies. Nevertheless, the PRC’s political will, talent pipeline, industrial capacity, and university and commercial sectors mean that it is still likely a question of when, not if, the PRC becomes a leading science and technology power.15

Industrial Capacity Pressures

Both the United States and Australia face constraints in their defense industrial bases, creating a potential mismatch between their strategic defense objectives and their capability and capacity to meet current and future needs. The manufacturing base is important for stockpiling and pre-positioning, as well as replenishing materiel and surging production in the event of war, especially if it is protracted.16 Successive U.S. administrations have recognized the need for a greater industrial capacity, including in both former president Donald Trump’s 2017 National Security Strategy and current President Joe Biden’s 2022 National Security Strategy. Ukraine’s need for materiel to defend itself against Russia and U.S. arms support to Israel have provided recent impetus for accelerating defense industrial production amid pressures on military inventories.

Despite growing production rates, experts assess current U.S. production capacity as more suitable for peacetime than intensifying strategic competition.17 There is a risk of “empty bins,” or inadequate quantities of materiel like munitions in the event of a conflict.18 A war game by the Center for Strategic and International Studies that simulated a U.S. response to a PRC invasion of Taiwan showed high munitions use by U.S. forces, especially of long-range precision missiles.19 In three to four weeks of expected conflict, the U.S. global inventory of long-range anti-ship missiles was exhausted in the first few days of a conflict, with joint air-to-surface standoff missile inventories sufficient until the third or fourth week. Current demands on industrial capacity, in addition to future needs, have created a generational opportunity for defense industrial transformation.20

U.S. Efforts for Innovation at Speed and Scale

In a challenging global climate, innovation is seen by U.S. leaders as an enduring source of U.S. military advantage.21 However, it is no longer enough to be at the forefront of innovation. The United States recognizes it needs to more quickly innovate and adopt technology at scale to maintain its historic advantages over potential adversaries. The U.S. Department of Defense, White House, and Congress have pursued wide-ranging strategy, policy, infrastructure, workforce, and industrial base initiatives. These are supported by large RDT&E budgets, which make up around 17 percent of the overall defense budget (compared with under 5 percent in Australia). For FY 2025, Biden requested $143.2 billion for RDT&E (about four times Australia’s entire annual defense budget for 2024–2025), and the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations approved even more than the requested amount to provide the Department of Defense with $145.1 billion.22

Private Sector Innovation and Capital

The United States has sought to leverage its dynamic, venture capital–powered innovation ecosystem to spur development of commercial and dual‑use technologies like unmanned systems (see Case Study 1: The U.S. Replicator Initiative below). The United States wants to increase the speed, capability, and capacity of its industrial ecosystem to meet defense needs in line with the 2022 National Defense Strategy’s commitment to “act urgently to build enduring advantages across the defense ecosystem.”23 This includes promoting competition in a highly consolidated defense industrial base where the Department of Defense primarily relies on five prime contractors to develop, maintain, and project military power.24 The department has its sights on breaking down barriers and creating incentives for a broader pool of small companies and new entrants to enter the defense ecosystem.25

Decentralization, diversity, and risk acceptance characterize the United States’ approach to fostering national security–relevant innovation. In 2023, RAND Corporation identified some seventy-two organizations with a role in accelerating the identification, development, and adoption of commercial technology for the U.S. military.26 These include long-standing organizations like the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity, which invest in breakthrough technologies for national security. There are also more recent creations like the DIU, established in Silicon Valley in 2015, which has a high profile in seeking to expand and accelerate the delivery of commercial and dual‑use technology to the U.S. military, although its budget of $1 billion in 2024 is a relatively small share of U.S. RDT&E funding.27 There are service‑specific organizations like xTechSearch and AFWERX, as well as specialized organizations like In-Q-Tel and SOFWERX. Entities like the Rapid Defense Experimentation Reserve (RDER), created in 2021, have been stood up to support the innovative application and absorption of existing and bleeding‑edge technologies through agile prototyping and experimentation, such as the Vanilla ultra-long endurance unmanned aerial vehicle, with plans to undertake some activities in Australia this year. RDER aims to reduce the timeline for delivering capability by years, but its future is a little uncertain; U.S. Senate appropriators have recently scrutinized RDER’s efficacy in accelerating fielding outcomes and recommended a slowdown in the program’s funding.28

Better harnessing of diverse sources of capital to help national security relevant start-ups to scale and bringing their products or services into market has been a growing area of interest to the U.S. Even though private equity and venture capital investment into the U.S. defense industry has slowed over the past couple of years, it has otherwise been on an upward trajectory.29 Initiatives like the Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) Critical Technology Initiative, a joint venture between the Small Business Administration and the Department of Defense (through the Office of Strategic Capital), are focused on scaling public-private partnered capital by providing low-cost, long-term financing. The SBIC Critical Technology Initiative aims to drive investment into technology areas that traditionally have high, up-front research and development costs, like semiconductors and biotechnology, from mission‑driven venture capital firms like America’s Frontier Fund, Shield Capital and Dyne Asset Management or offices of high-net-worth individuals and families whose investment thesis aligns with national security and defense objectives. Such investors recognize the value of “clean” or trusted capital, without any links to potentially adversarial states, when funding technologies for the U.S. government. Some of these investment sources, like family offices, may also not be seeking quick returns, thereby providing “patient” capital that supports opportunities to fund longer‑term, deep-tech projects. The SBIC Critical Technology Initiative is complemented by other programs like the Pentagon’s National Security Innovation Capital initiative, which receives around $15 million annually to invest specifically in dual-use hardware startups, noting early-stage hardware companies have historically only received about 10 percent of private U.S. venture capital.30

Streamlining Acquisition and Adoption

Despite the range of U.S. initiatives in place, there remain challenges for companies in bridging the gap between prototyping and procurement. Reforms to Department of Defense acquisition authorities aim to support greater flexibility and speed in contracting.31 Other transaction agreements for research, prototypes, or production support faster and more cost‑effective project design and a wider range of collaborations with industry, which may also help to quickly expand defense production when needed.32 The Immersive Commercial Acquisition Program created in 2022 also aims to equip contracting officers with the expertise to keep pace with commercial technology providers and product cycles. Such initiatives can help nontraditional partners, startups and smaller companies that might otherwise find it difficult to work within defense timelines and processes.

The United States is also seeking to make it easier for more companies to enter the defense ecosystem. In 2025, Congress appropriated $400 million for the pilot program to Accelerate the Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technologies to enable Department of Defense programs to procure technology from small and nontraditional contractors.33 The Common Entry Point for Small Businesses program helps small businesses navigate Department of Defense opportunities and processes. The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, launched in 2022, also provides a virtual portal to connect technology solutions from companies and academia with demand from Department of Defense organizations. Before becoming available in the marketplace, data, analytics, digital, and AI/machine learning solutions are assessed and vetted in accordance with relevant Defense regulations and policies. This allows Defense organizations to move to rapid acquisition procedures to source what they need. However, smaller and nontraditional partners continue to face challenges in working with Defense, such as meeting cybersecurity requirements, mitigating risks of foreign ownership control and influence, and navigating points of entry into the department.34 Small businesses’ share of the department’s prime procurement contracts has hovered around 25 percent for years, notwithstanding various initiatives to improve their piece of the pie.35

Beyond procurement, the Department of Defense is looking at systemwide approaches to the integration of technology solutions, especially data and AI-enabled software, to scale the advantages they afford. The highest-profile initiative, the Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) capability, aims to provide information and decision advantage to war fighters by connecting sensors and communications across air, sea, land, space, and cyber domains. Deputy Secretary Kathleen Hicks says the capability shows “the beauty of what software can do for hard power.”36 The CJADC2 will be enabled by new data infrastructure, like the Open Data and Applications Government-owned Interoperable Repositories (Open DAGIR). Led by the Department of Defense’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office, the Open DAGIR seeks to enable government and industry to integrate their data infrastructure in a way that preserves government ownership but supports industry to develop applications for Defense. As new technology applications are integrated and rolled out, issues of trust and confidence will continue to be critical to achieving the department’s goal of being both “responsible and rapid.”37