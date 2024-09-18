Source: Getty
U.S. Maritime Trade and Port Cybersecurity: Shoring Up Maritime Cybersecurity - Enhancing Cybersecurity and Resilience

Ports are critical infrastructure, and are crucial to a functioning U.S. economy. Their digital dependence introduces vulnerabilities that, in the event of a cyberattack or an accident, could cripple U.S. economic activity

by Isaac B. KardonTimothy VarleyTom EwingDaniel BMarisa BLee KimNicholas KKatie LSara TraylorSamuel GreeneNick Reese, and Emma Ashooh
Department of Homeland Security
 on September 18, 2024
