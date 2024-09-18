U.S. Maritime Trade and Port Cybersecurity: Shoring Up Maritime Cybersecurity - Enhancing Cybersecurity and Resilience
Ports are critical infrastructure, and are crucial to a functioning U.S. economy. Their digital dependence introduces vulnerabilities that, in the event of a cyberattack or an accident, could cripple U.S. economic activity
by Isaac B. Kardon, Timothy Varley, Tom Ewing, Daniel B, Marisa B, Lee Kim, Nicholas K, Katie L, Sara Traylor, Samuel Greene, Nick Reese, and Emma Ashooh
published by
on September 18, 2024
Department of Homeland Security