Election-Related Protests Surged in 2024

Anti-government protests continued to roil numerous countries in 2024. In the Global Protest Tracker, we registered more than 160 such events in this category, spanning every region. With 2024 seeing an unusually large number of elections, citizen anger over the organization or outcome of these votes stood out as a driving factor, although other political issues such as repression and corruption also made themselves felt. Large-scale protests aimed at systemic change ousted an undemocratic government in Bangladesh. In other places, such as Georgia and Venezuela, they failed to dislodge the entrenched power holders, despite demonstrators’ white-hot anger over credible reports of major electoral fraud. Economic problems, such as high prices and poor working conditions, sparked protests in some places, as did various social issues, notably discontent regarding issues of gender and LGBTQ rights.