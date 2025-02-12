Trump Should Know That Existential Threats Don’t Lend Themselves to Deals

Indeed, and in an attempt to deflect pressure from Trump’s public stand, the king announced to the press that Arab states are preparing a unified response. That response will likely be drafted at a summit in Cairo later this month, alongside a counterproposal in which reconstruction of Gaza will take place without uprooting Palestinians from their land. In addition, the summit will likely address stopgap measures to assist Jordan and Egypt, in case Washington cuts its assistance to these countries. Trump suggested earlier in the week that he would cut funds to both if they didn’t accept Palestinians from Gaza, but he refused to answer press questions on the subject during the meeting. Jordan receives roughly $1.5 billion per year, including military aid.

Trump may be used to making deals or employing maximalist tactics in order to extract concessions later. But he might have misfired. His surreal proposal—sending millions of Palestinians outside their land and telling them to their faces they will not be allowed back, then claiming that Palestinians and the whole world loves the idea—is out of touch with reality, let alone a clear violation of international law. Gaza is not owned by the United States to dispense with it as it pleases, and the Palestinians are not pawns to be moved around at will. Almost the whole world, with the notable exception of Israel, has stood against the proposal. Sixteen months of bombing and destruction did not persuade Palestinians to leave their homes—instead, many eagerly returned to their homes (or what remains of them) as soon as the ceasefire allowed. It is not clear what tools the president intends to deploy to force them out now.