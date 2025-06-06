How South Korea’s New President Can Steady His Country’s Wavering Foreign Policy

Lee Jae-myung’s victory in South Korea’s presidential snap election on June 3 came at a pivotal moment for the country’s foreign policy. Amid a rapidly realigning global order, intensifying regional tensions, and faltering norms and institutions, Lee has promised to pursue a more pragmatic strategy—one that emphasizes diversified partnerships and a sharpened strategic focus over traditional alliance dependency and inter-Korean engagement.

Skepticism persists both at home and abroad about whether this strategic pragmatism is tactical or transformational. But to deliver on his agenda, Lee should center Korea’s strategic shift around a coherent middle-power strategy that leverages Korea’s comparative strengths in industry and innovation. This means continuing to anchor security in the U.S. alliance while expanding and deepening partnerships across Southeast Asia, Japan, and Europe, as well as collaborating with regional countries in coalition-building, economic innovation, and diplomatic leadership.

A Middle Power at a Crossroads

Traditionally caught between deference to great powers and ambitions for regional leadership, South Korea now faces a strategic imperative: to harness its strengths in diplomacy, industry, and governance to shape, not just react to, international dynamics. This middle-power strategy, if wielded thoughtfully, could offer Korea a path to leverage its deep global networks without the military heft of a great power.

But Korea enters this next chapter amid deep polarization. The aftermath of president Yoon Suk-yeol’s impeachment revealed a society united in its defense of democratic institutions yet fractured in its political culture. The Constitutional Court’s decisive ruling against Yoon’s martial law attempt reaffirmed Korea’s constitutional guardrails but also spotlighted entrenched mistrust across ideological and regional lines. This was reflected in the candidates’ emphasis on economic revitalization and personality politics, not foreign policy, as dominant themes of the election.

In addition, for the past twenty years, South Korea has vacillated between alliance dependency and activist diplomacy. Now, U.S.-China competition has hardened into industrial bloc politics, and U.S. President Donald Trump’s return to the White House has reignited trade pressure and alliance anxieties. As a result, Seoul faces the mounting burden of defining its strategic posture amid growing expectations from both Washington and its regional neighbors.

Diversify Without Alienating

Lee’s foreign policy imperative should begin with strategic signaling, both domestically and abroad. He must make clear to his constituency and Washington that a more diversified international posture strengthens, rather than weakens, Korea’s alliance with the United States. That effort starts not with new partnerships but with deepening existing ones. Korea already maintains robust relations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the EU, and Japan.

The next step is to double down in areas where Korea holds clear comparative advantages (such as shipbuilding, semiconductors, and batteries manufacturing) as well as critical emerging sectors (such as renewable energy solutions and manufacturing automation) and align those strengths with targeted, issue-based coalitions. The goal is not diplomatic breadth but purposeful engagement that amplifies Korea’s leadership where it is most credible and competitive.

To make that case compelling, Lee must link diversification to tangible national strengths. In today’s geopolitical climate, foreign policy must prioritize securing supply chains, ensuring energy resilience, and directing the terms of technological interdependence. In this light, strategic diversification is not disloyalty—it is sovereignty management by other means.

This approach may be an apt extension of a recalibrated progressive foreign policy no longer defined by idealist engagement with North Korea, but by pragmatic multilateralism and industrial statecraft. As I noted in my recent paper for Carnegie, Lee’s rise is not only about his personal populism or politicking. Rather, his tacking to the center and rhetoric about a more pragmatic or interest-based foreign policy reflects a broader transformation in Korean domestic priorities and strategic environment.

To support this strategy, the Lee administration will also need to communicate its foreign policy ambitions clearly to domestic audiences. South Koreans—particularly younger generations—are increasingly attuned to global dynamics and seek a more outward-facing, respected Korea. A foreign policy that highlights Korea’s role in energy innovation, digital governance, and global partnerships could appeal to these aspirations.