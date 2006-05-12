event

How Democratic Is Today's Russia?

Fri. May 12th, 2006
Washington, D.C.

IMGXYZ485IMGZYXPolitical analyst Sergei Markov and Carnegie Senior Associate Michaul McFaul debated Russian democracy and the causes of poor U.S.-Russian relations.

Political ReformDemocracyEconomyForeign PolicyNorth AmericaUnited StatesCaucasusRussia
event speakers

Sergei Markov

Michael McFaul

Former Senior Associate

In addition to his role at Carnegie, McFaul is Peter and Helen Bing Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution and associate professor of political science at Stanford University.

Andrew Kuchins

Former Senior Associate and Director, Russian & Eurasian Program