Arms Control Spring in Beijing

U.S. President Barack Obama's agenda for reducing nuclear dangers and pursuing a world without nuclear weapons in his April 2009 speech in Prague set the pace for the series of high-level arms control meetings during the spring of 2010. China plays an increasingly important role in achieving a number of the goals contained within the U.S.-Russian New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), UN Nuclear Security Summit, U.S. Nuclear Posture Review (NPR) and NPT Review Conference (NPT RevCon). The Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Policy hosted an event to facilitate discussion among Chinese and U.S. experts on their reactions to the new and old trends that emerged during what has become known as the "Arms Control Spring." Particular attention was paid to the U.S. NPR and NPT RevCon. The seminar was moderated by Carnegie's Lora Saalman.

U.S. Nuclear Posture Review

The U.S. Nuclear Posture Review (NPR) is a document used to establish nuclear policy, nuclear weapon use strategy, capabilities and force posture or readiness. The document released in April 2010 marked the third NPR to be issued since the end of the Cold War and the first released to the public in its entirety. The five main objectives cited in the NPR are preventing nuclear proliferation and nuclear terrorism, reducing the role of nuclear weapons, maintaining deterrence capability at reduced nuclear force levels, strengthening regional deterrence and reassurance of U.S. allies and partners, and sustaining a safe, secure and effective nuclear arsenal.

U.S. New Vision : One of the primary goals of releasing the entire NPR to the public, as noted by a U.S. Embassy official in attendance, was to increase transparency. Among other U.S. advances on combating proliferation and nuclear terrorism, he highlighted efforts to secure nuclear and radiological materials worldwide within four years, the Megaports Initiative, which aims to deter, detect, and interdict illicit trafficking in nuclear and other radioactive materials transiting the global maritime shipping system, and de-MIRVing of nuclear warheads as significant advances.



U.S. New Vision : One of the primary goals of releasing the entire NPR to the public, as noted by a U.S. Embassy official in attendance, was to increase transparency. Among other U.S. advances on combating proliferation and nuclear terrorism, he highlighted efforts to secure nuclear and radiological materials worldwide within four years, the Megaports Initiative, which aims to deter, detect, and interdict illicit trafficking in nuclear and other radioactive materials transiting the global maritime shipping system, and de-MIRVing of nuclear warheads as significant advances.

New Momentum : Chinese participants advocated the overall shifts that have occurred in U.S. nuclear policy. One in particular lauded the "new vision" undertaken by the United States allowing it to reassume its leadership role on nonproliferation. He expressed the hope for introduction of concrete measures and new momentum on such lingering issues as deadlock at the Conference on Disarmament (CD) and the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty (CTBT).



Threat Perceptions : In assessing proliferation and terrorism threats and their impact on China, one Chinese expert refrained from using "common interests" to describe these similarities, but rather suggested that China and the United States shared "parallel interests" in confronting such threats. These issues set the foundation for bilateral and multilateral cooperation, but also indicate that some noteworthy differences still exist, including differing views on the severity of, and the measures for dealing with challenges presented by on the DPRK and Iran. He maintained that the Obama administration's reaction to both countries has been "more harsh" than anticipated.



Negative Security Assurances : The reduced role of nuclear weapons in the new NPR received mention by several Chinese experts. Declaration of the non-use of nuclear weapons against non-nuclear weapons states (NNWS) in compliance with their NPT obligations, use of nuclear weapons only in "extreme circumstances," and reduced U.S. nuclear force structures were listed among positive steps forward. They noted that these shifts stood in marked contrast to the Bush administration's stance that such weapons may be used in response to biological and chemical weapons attacks.



Reduced Role : One Chinese participant lauded the fact that the NPR no longer openly designates China as a target of nuclear attacks. While noting that the NPR increasingly limits the role of nuclear weapons, he stated that this was far from enough. If the goal of the United States is to reduce reliance on nuclear weapons, ongoing resistance on the part of the United States to making a No-First-Use (NFU) declaration remains out of line with its stated intention.



No-First-Use : A Chinese expert noted that the concept of NFU first emerged from an American strategist in the 1950s. He questioned seemingly entrenched U.S. refusal to accept a policy of NFU. Delay of release of the NPR led to some speculation in China that this had to do with internal debate over U.S. posture on NFU. Questions remained over the nature of U.S. extended deterrence as contained in the new NPR in relation to Taiwan.



Nuclear Modernization : One Chinese analyst noted that nuclear weapons continue to play a vital role in U.S. security calculus and, moreover, questioned the scope and capabilities of new nuclear warheads under development. This line of questioning sought a better-defined concept of nuclear modernization from the United States. While the NPR makes note of the United States pledge not to engage in the development of new nuclear weapons, no concrete measures have been undertaken as of yet to ensure a degree of irreversibility.



U.S. Expenditure Increase : The "significant" increase of U.S. nuclear expenditures, including ongoing U.S. maintenance of a nuclear triad and ballistic missile defenses, received particular attention from the Chinese panel. One U.S. Embassy official stressed that expenditure increases were directed at maintenance of older systems, supercomputers that preclude the necessity of nuclear testing, nuclear arsenal reductions, and physical security. Allocation of funding for weapons had not increased, he argued, while expenditures related to weapons dismantlement had. When it came to nuclear modernization, the U.S. Embassy official noted that in comparison with the U.S. life extension program for its existing nuclear arsenal that both China and Russia were engaged in more active nuclear modernization.



Strategic Stability : The NPR's emphasis on enhanced cooperation with China and the concept of strategic stability received attention from one Chinese participant. Efforts to engage Russia on nuclear arsenal reductions and reframing of nuclear cooperation with China and Russia by placing confrontational aspects of trilateral relations on the "back burner" were among the measures noted as drawing the three countries closer together. Still, several Chinese experts noted that there remain significant differences between Russia and China. While some degree of cooperation might be possible, another Chinese analyst questioned the degree to which the United States would be willing to accept mutual vulnerability with China.



Conventional Weapons and BMD : One Chinese expert cited the role of Prompt Global Strike as a detriment to the progress made in U.S. nuclear policies. Another noted that while the United States has reduced the role of nuclear weapons in its new NPR, it retains dominant conventional weapons capabilities and the largest nuclear arsenal. Several Chinese participants also expressed concern over the willingness of U.S. Democrats to accept the ballistic missile defense (BMD) program and continue its development. While noting that some concessions had occurred on BMD that might appease Russia, China remains unconvinced.



Political Constraints : Another Chinese participant noted the importance of the United States not simply "making slogans for publicity" on nuclear issues, but rather engaging in actions that reflected these postural shifts. In particular, he questioned whether or not a nuclear free world would be feasible if the United States is unable to reduce its nuclear weapons numbers under 1,000. Another Chinese analyst noted that there had been no concrete steps on the part of Russia and the United States on the nuclear issue.



Parallel Interests: Numerous Chinese attendees inquired about public response and political will in the United States regarding the NPR. A U.S. Embassy official noted that significant stockpile reductions had also occurred under the Bush administration. While the START treaty was more negotiation-intensive than the Moscow Treaty, both U.S. administrations had not always common, but "parallel interests" when it comes to arms control.

NPT Review Conference

The NPT Review Conference (NPT RevCon) reviews the operation of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and has been held at five-year intervals since the NPT went into effect in 1970. Key issues for discussion during the this year’s conference included: universality of the NPT, nuclear disarmament, promoting and strengthening of safeguards, advancement of the peaceful use of nuclear energy, safety and security, regional disarmament and nonproliferation, the 1995 resolution on the Middle East; measures to address withdrawal from the NPT, strengthening of the review process, and a means to promote engagement with civil society.