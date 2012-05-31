Egyptian Elections, Round One

The outcome of the presidential elections will have a major impact on the future of Egypt, affecting the power of the Islamist parties, the position of the military, and the country’s ability to start addressing its economic problems. The result could also have major implications for Egyptian women.

Samer Shehata of Georgetown University, Michael Hanna of the Century Foundation, and Carnegie's Marina Ottaway discussed what the first round of voting indicates. Al-Monitor’s Washington correspondent Barbara Slavin moderated.

This event was co-sponsored by Al-Monitor.

Electoral Process

Deficiencies : Hanna stated that, while the presidential elections were competitive and not marked by broad, systematic fraud, there were several deficiencies in the electoral process that created an unequal political environment:

State Media : The state media still functions as a mouthpiece of the government and does not act as a neutral entity.

State Bureaucracy : The state bureaucracy, absent any vetting or serious reform, remains the bureaucracy of the previous regime. Unelected state institutions, such as the judiciary, have been acting in a politicized manner. Hanna cited the Presidential Election Commission and the Supreme Constitutional Court, which have the same president, as two examples of state institutions acting politically.



Presidential Elections

Trends : While Egyptian politics remain very fluid, the results of the presidential election highlight two current trends in Egyptian society, Hanna said.

Waning Support for the Muslim Brotherhood : The presidential elections indicate a backlash against the Muslim Brotherhood for their seeming inefficiency in parliament and their overreach in naming members of the Constituent Assembly.

Popular Desire for Security : Over the course of the transition, there has been a growing desire for the return of stability and security to Egypt’s streets. This same sentiment has been exaggerated by the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces (SCAF) and state media.



Morsi : Morsi’s campaign was aimed at the Muslim Brotherhood’s base and not at centrist or undecided voters. Accordingly, the Muslim Brotherhood mobilized its organization behind him. Since entering the runoff, Morsi’s campaign discourse has become much more centrist and inclusive.

Shafiq : The perception of insecurity helped Shafiq, who ran on a campaign of restoring order. His campaign was supported by the National Democratic Party-machine, families tied to the army and security services, and Coptic Christians.



: Shehata examined the campaign discourse of both Mohamed Morsi and Ahmed Shafiq to understand their success. Real Battle for Power : To a certain extent, it does not matter who wins these elections, argued Ottaway. The most important parts of the battle for power in Egypt, such as defining the powers of the president, are taking place outside of the elected institutions, in the judicial branch and the bureaucracy.

Judicial Branch: The courts have played a very political role in the transition and have been further politicized by being tasked with administering the elections, Ottaway said. They have dissolved parties, disqualified candidates, challenged the formation of the constituent assembly, and are considering a case that could disband the parliament.

State Bureaucracy: The state bureaucracy would be strengthened if a president is elected without defined powers, particularly if the elected institutions are disbanded at the same time, Ottaway added.



: Shehata stated that low voter turnout, around 46 percent of eligible voters, is a concern. New Politicians: One of the alarming aspects of the elections–both parliamentary and presidential–is the glaring absence of a strong liberal bloc and the inability of the liberals to generate new liberal politicians, Ottaway said.

Looking Ahead