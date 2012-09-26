Securing Libya's Periphery

IMGXYZ3944IMGZYXNearly four decades of the Qaddafi regime’s systemic marginalization and mismanagement of Libya’s eastern and southern regions have resulted in deep security, political, and economic problems that continue to challenge the country’s transition toward democracy. Despite modest political progress with the successful July 7 parliamentary elections, Salafi violence such as the September 11 consulate attack in Benghazi highlights that the region’s security vacuum can threaten to derail any progress.

To analyze the current security challenges in Libya’s periphery and understand their implications, Carnegie hosted a discussion with Frederic Wehrey (senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment), Peter Cole (former senior analyst for the International Crisis Group in Tripoli), and Fadel Lamen (president of the American-Libyan Council). Carnegie’s Marina Ottaway moderated the discussion.

The Three Types of Instability in the Periphery

The Push for Autonomy : Attempts to actively mobilize easterners in support of autonomy—led by groups like the Barqa Council, which advocated a boycott of the political process—have largely failed, according to Wehrey. The recent successful July 7 parliamentary elections may serve as a referendum on the issue of national unity, but the key litmus test will be the drafting of the new constitution.



: Attempts to actively mobilize easterners in support of autonomy—led by groups like the Barqa Council, which advocated a boycott of the political process—have largely failed, according to Wehrey. The recent successful July 7 parliamentary elections may serve as a referendum on the issue of national unity, but the key litmus test will be the drafting of the new constitution. Salafi militancy : The recent uptick in Salafi militancy and violence highlights the fracturing of the Salafi movement, with some groups hoping to enter the political arena and others resisting, said Wehrey. Although militias like the notorious Ansar al-Sharia have been making noise and causing trouble, they have in reality failed to gain traction with the Libyan street. Most importantly, Wehrey argued, Libyans have “antibodies” against these vociferous Salafi militias and have acted to push them out.



: The recent uptick in Salafi militancy and violence highlights the fracturing of the Salafi movement, with some groups hoping to enter the political arena and others resisting, said Wehrey. Although militias like the notorious Ansar al-Sharia have been making noise and causing trouble, they have in reality failed to gain traction with the Libyan street. Most importantly, Wehrey argued, Libyans have “antibodies” against these vociferous Salafi militias and have acted to push them out. Ethnic Conflict: The simmering conflict between ethnic Arabs and non-Arab Tabu in the southern region of Kufra, a vestige of Qaddafi’s divide-and rule-policy, has affected all of Libya, Wehrey stated.

Libya’s Critical Southern Region

Libya’s south is a hub of cross-border smuggling of illegal drugs, weapons, and humans. The large size of the territory and its scattered population make the south a uniquely difficult security challenge for the Libyan government, Cole said.

Demographics of the Region : Cole explained that there are three major ethnic groups in the region: the sub-Saharan Tabu tribe in Libya’s southeast, the Berber Tuareg in Libya’s southwest, and the very poor Arab Awlad Suleiman tribe, which is geographically situated between the Tabu and Tuareg.



: Cole explained that there are three major ethnic groups in the region: the sub-Saharan Tabu tribe in Libya’s southeast, the Berber Tuareg in Libya’s southwest, and the very poor Arab Awlad Suleiman tribe, which is geographically situated between the Tabu and Tuareg. Smuggling Economy : Corruption and smuggling are structurally endemic in the region, with many locals involved in smuggling either from the lower ranks of the security services or employed by the state. Decades of manipulation and marginalization by the Qaddafi regime have left many Tabu and Tuareg with very limited economic opportunities and some without clear citizenship links to Tripoli, leading many to turn to illicit trafficking, Cole argued.



: Corruption and smuggling are structurally endemic in the region, with many locals involved in smuggling either from the lower ranks of the security services or employed by the state. Decades of manipulation and marginalization by the Qaddafi regime have left many Tabu and Tuareg with very limited economic opportunities and some without clear citizenship links to Tripoli, leading many to turn to illicit trafficking, Cole argued. No Military Solution: Under Qaddafi, the military was fractured, operating much like the militias in the region. That meant the armed forces could not secure the country, and that lack of security persists today. The prospects for a military solution to Libya’s problems are thus not good, Cole explained. Instead, the government must deal with the underlying social issues that face the various ethnic groups and offer them economic alternatives, Cole concluded.

Ways to Secure the Periphery