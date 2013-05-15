Adjusting to a New Kind of U.S.-China Relationship

The U.S. pivot to Asia has marked a new kind of U.S.-China bilateral relationship. As the United States decreases its involvement in the Middle East and China rises as an economic power, the two Pacific powers must adjust to their new dynamic and find areas of mutual interest to cooperate.

The Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Policy and the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Beijing co-hosted a lecture by Dan Blumenthal, director of Asian Studies at the American Enterprise Institute, on the future of U.S.-China relations. Carnegie-Tsinghua’s Paul Haenle moderated.

Understanding Changes to China’s Foreign Policy

Blumenthal stated that foreign policymakers are dealing with not one, but three different Chinas. He questioned whether or not all three versions of China can continue to coexist over the long run.

Blumenthal’s research focuses on how three distinct identities for China can coexist. The first identity is a China that circumscribes U.S policy-making and focuses on China as a rising power. The second identity is a China that is a post-modern state that struggles with the growing external influence of globalization. The third identity is China as a modern imperial power that is little understood. Peaceful Co-Existence: Blumenthal explained that all of China’s identities currently coexist peacefully. He added that China defied all kinds of traditional international relations categorization. However, the future stability of China’s ambiguous identities is in question.



Blumenthal explained that all of China’s identities currently coexist peacefully. He added that China defied all kinds of traditional international relations categorization. However, the future stability of China’s ambiguous identities is in question. Domestic Stability: A diplomat from the Dutch embassy noted that maintaining internal stability is a key concern for the Chinese government and impacts foreign policy. Blumenthal agreed that this was a top concern for the Chinese government but emphasized that Beijing was primarily concerned with the idea of being encircled or being undermined by the United States in the Asia-Pacific region. This has been the main factor in China’s foreign policy, he contended.

U.S. Rebalancing to Asia

Debate is still wide-spread as to the cause, implications, and potential outcomes of the U.S rebalance to Asia, Blumenthal said.

A member of the Australian Embassy’s defense attaché office asked whether there had been any changes to the initial interpretation by the Chinese of the pivot as a U.S. attempt to encircle China and impede its rise. Blumenthal responded that although the United States has cut military spending, there are still fears in China over an excessive deployment of U.S. troops in the Asia region. Reality of the U.S. Influence: According to Blumenthal, the United States is actually not exercising a great deal of power in the Asia-Pacific region. He added that there is a growing isolationist sentiment within the United States. If the United States decided to downsize its involvement in the region or completely remove its military presence from Asia, Blumenthal argued that there would be a significant security vacuum within the region.

Cooperation and Conflict

Given the perception of intense competition between the two powers, Blumenthal concluded that China and the United States must seek improved cooperation in areas of mutual benefit for the sake of continued growth and prosperity.