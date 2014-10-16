Russia and Turkey share many important interests, providing them with opportunities for valuable collaboration and cooperation in their common neighborhood, which stretches from the South Caucasus and the Levant to Central Asia and Afghanistan. In a joint paper Exploring the Prospects for Russian-Turkish Cooperation in a Turbulent Neighborhood released by the Carnegie Moscow Center and the Global Relations Forum (GRF) in Istanbul, a high-level working group on Russian-Turkish regional cooperation offers a forward-looking approach for Russia and Turkey in tackling regional challenges. The Carnegie Moscow Center held a presentation of the paper.

Several working group members from Russia and Turkey were among the speakers, including two project leaders—Carnegie’s Dmitri Trenin and Memduh Karakullukçu, vice chairman and president of the GRF. Other speakers included Nigar Ağaoğulları, GRF director of studies, Ümit Pamir, GRF member and former permanent representative of Turkey to the United Nations and to NATO, Carnegie’s Alexey Malashenko, Evgeny Buzhinsky, former chief of the External Relations Directorate at the Russian Ministry of Defense, Irina Zvyagelskaya of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Oriental Studies, and Pavel Shlykov of the Moscow State University’s Institute of Asian and African Studies. Carnegie’s Dmitri Trenin moderated.

Discussion Highlights