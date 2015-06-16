event
Iran’s and Russia’s New Calculations in Iraq and Syria

Tue. June 16th, 2015
Beirut

Foreign actors are increasingly involved in conflict in the Middle East, whether through local proxies or direct military support. The rise of the self-proclaimed Islamic State in Syria and Iraq has prompted foreign states to rethink their strategies in the region in order to protect their interests. Iran has upped its defense budget by more than 30 percent to manage Iraq’s day-to-day security but still acts in Syria via its proxy Hezbollah. Meanwhile, Russia is reconsidering its support of the Assad regime and appears interested in settling the crisis. 

The Carnegie Middle East Center held a panel discussion on the changing role of Iran and Russia in Syria and Iraq and the effect of a potential nuclear deal on regional politics and power dynamics. 

Khaled Hamade

Lina Khatib

Former Director, Middle East Center

Khatib was director of the Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut. Previously, she was the co-founding head of the Program on Arab Reform and Democracy at Stanford University’s Center on Democracy, Development, and the Rule of Law.

Nikolay Kozhanov

Former nonresident scholar, Foreign and Security Policy Program, Moscow Center

Kozhanov is a former nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Moscow Center and a contributing expert to the Moscow-based Institute of the Middle East.

Renad Mansour

Former El-Erian Fellow, Middle East Center

Mansour was an El-Erian fellow at the Carnegie Middle East Center, where his research focuses on Iraq, Iran, and Kurdish affairs.