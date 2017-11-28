event

Toward a Post-American Europe? Transatlantic Relations One Year After Trump’s Election

Tue. November 28th, 2017
Washington, DC

One year after U.S. President Donald Trump’s election, Europe is still struggling to make sense of his administration’s disruptive foreign policy. What impact has Trump had on the transatlantic relationship thus far, and what lies ahead? Where and how can Europe engage with the United States going forward? The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) hosted a discussion on a recent report published by the ECFR, The Transatlantic Meaning of Donald Trump: a US-EU Power Audit. Jeremy Shapiro, Federiga Bindi, Jake Sullivan, and Charles Kupchan provided comments from both European and U.S. perspectives. Carnegie’s Erik Brattberg moderated. 

event speakers

Erik Brattberg

Director, Europe Program, Fellow

Erik Brattberg was director of the Europe Program and a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington. He is an expert on European politics and security and transatlantic relations.

Federiga Bindi

Nonresident Scholar, Europe Program

Federiga Bindi was a nonresident scholar in the Europe Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace working on European politics, EU foreign policy, and transatlantic relations.

Charles Kupchan

Charles Kupchan is a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) and professor of International Affairs at Georgetown University in the Walsh School of Foreign Service and Department of Government.

Jeremy Shapiro

Brookings Institution

Jeremy Shapiro is the research director and U.S. program director of ECFR. His areas of focus include U.S. foreign policy and transatlantic relations. Shapiro was previously a fellow with the Project on International Order and Strategy and the Center on the United States and Europe at Brookings, where he edited the Foreign Policy program’s blog Order from Chaos. Prior to Brookings, he was a member of the U.S. State Department’s policy planning staff, where he advised the secretary of state on U.S. policy in North Africa and the Levant. He was also the senior adviser to then assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs Philip Gordon, providing strategic guidance on a wide variety of U.S.-European foreign policy issues.

Jake Sullivan

Former U.S. National Security Advisor to Former President Joe Biden

Jake Sullivan, a senior fellow at the University of New Hampshire's Carsey School of Public Policy, served as the United States national security advisor to former President Joe Biden from 2021 to 2025. Sullivan previously served as deputy assistant to former President Barack Obama, national security advisor to former Vice President Biden, director of policy planning in the State Department, and as deputy chief of staff to former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.