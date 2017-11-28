Toward a Post-American Europe? Transatlantic Relations One Year After Trump’s Election

One year after U.S. President Donald Trump’s election, Europe is still struggling to make sense of his administration’s disruptive foreign policy. What impact has Trump had on the transatlantic relationship thus far, and what lies ahead? Where and how can Europe engage with the United States going forward? The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) hosted a discussion on a recent report published by the ECFR, The Transatlantic Meaning of Donald Trump: a US-EU Power Audit. Jeremy Shapiro, Federiga Bindi, Jake Sullivan, and Charles Kupchan provided comments from both European and U.S. perspectives. Carnegie’s Erik Brattberg moderated.

Federiga Bindi

Federiga Bindi is a senior fellow at the Center for Transatlantic Relations at SAIS Johns Hopkins University and Jean Monnet chair and professor of political science at the University of Rome Tor Vergata.

Erik Brattberg

Erik Brattberg is director of the Europe Program and a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Charles Kupchan

Charles Kupchan is a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and former special assistant to the president and senior director for European affairs on the staff of the National Security Council in the Obama administration. He is a professor of international affairs at Georgetown University.

Jeremy Shapiro

Jeremy Shapiro is the research director at the European Council on Foreign Relations. He is also a nonresident senior fellow in the Project on International Order and Strategy and the Center on the United States and Europe at the Brookings Institution.

Jake Sullivan

Jake Sullivan is a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Geoeconomics and Strategy Program and former national security adviser to Vice President Joe Biden and director of policy planning at the U.S. Department of State, as well as deputy chief of staff to then U.S. secretary of state Hillary Clinton.