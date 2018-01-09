event

Reimagining the Public Sector in the Middle East and Central Asia

Tue. January 9th, 2018
Washington, DC

Although governments in the Middle East and Central Asia spend a great deal on the public sector by international standards, they are failing to secure inclusive growth. How can the public sector be modernized in order to trim costs and improve services? What would the implications be for social justice and sociopolitical stability?

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace hosted the launch of a new paper by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on public wage bills in the Middle East and Central Asia. Following opening remarks by Tao Zhang Jihad Azour presented the report’s main findings. Amy Ekdawi and Teresa Ter-Minassian offered comments, and Carnegie’s Michele Dunne moderated.

This event was co-sponsored by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). 

SPEAKERS

Jihad Azour

Jihad Azour is the director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the International Monetary Fund. 

Michele Dunne

Michele Dunne is the director and senior fellow in Carnegie’s Middle East Program. 

Amy Ekdawi

Amy Ekdawi is an independent consultant who specializes in civil society and civic engagement. 

Teresa Ter-Minassian

Teresa Ter-Minassian is a consultant and former director of the Fiscal Affairs Department at the International Monetary Fund. 

Tao Zhang

Tao Zhang is the deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund.

Political ReformEconomyMiddle EastNorth AfricaCentral AsiaCaucasus
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
