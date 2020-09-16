Preserving U.S. Leadership Abroad

At a moment of profound international fragility and intensifying global challenges, U.S. foreign policy is in crisis. Navigating this landscape will require the United States to move past the foreign policy frameworks that have guided it for decades, and embrace a new, forward-looking vision for international leadership and order.Join us for a conversation with Mira Rapp-Hooper and Rebecca Lissner as they discuss how the United States can revitalize its foreign policy, rewrite the global rules for a new era, and rise to the challenges of the twenty-first century.