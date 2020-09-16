event

Preserving U.S. Leadership Abroad

Wed. September 16th, 2020
Live online

At a moment of profound international fragility and intensifying global challenges, U.S. foreign policy is in crisis. Navigating this landscape will require the United States to move past the foreign policy frameworks that have guided it for decades, and embrace a new, forward-looking vision for international leadership and order.
 
Join us for a conversation with Mira Rapp-Hooper and Rebecca Lissner as they discuss how the United States can revitalize its foreign policy, rewrite the global rules for a new era, and rise to the challenges of the twenty-first century. 

SecurityNuclear PolicyGlobal GovernanceForeign PolicyTechnologyNorth AmericaUnited StatesMiddle EastNorth AfricaSouth AsiaIndiaEast AsiaRussiaWestern Europe
event speakers

Mira Rapp-Hooper

Mira Rapp-Hooper is Schwarzman Senior Fellow for Asia Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations and Senior Fellow at the Paul Tsai China Center at Yale Law School. She is the author of Shields of the Republic: The Triumph and Peril of America’s Alliances.

Rebecca Lissner

is an assistant professor at the U.S. Naval War College and co-author of An Open World: How America Can Win the Contest for Twenty-First-Century Order.

William J. Burns

Former President

William J. Burns was president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.