event

Liberal Internationalism and Crises of the Global Order

Tue. December 8th, 2020
Live online



At the start of the twentieth century, Woodrow Wilson famously launched the United States into World War I to make the world “safe for democracy,” hastening the end to a grueling conflict and formalizing a new world order. Today, with the rise of populism and nationalism and intensifying tensions between rival governments, democracy and internationalism appear under threat. But is this shift in geopolitics an indication of weakened systems or growing pains reflective of evolving global governance?
 
Join G. John Ikenberry, Kori Schake, and Thomas Carothers for a conversation on the past, present, and future of the liberal international order, inspired by Ikenberry’s latest work, A World Safe for Democracy: Liberal Internationalism and the Crises of Global Order

DemocracyGlobal GovernanceNorth AmericaUnited StatesMiddle EastNorth AfricaSouthern, Eastern, and Western AfricaSouth AsiaEast AsiaCentral AsiaSoutheast AsiaCaucasusRussiaEastern EuropeWestern EuropeFrance
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

G. John Ikenberry

G. John Ikenberry is the Albert G. Milbank Professor of Politics and International Affairs at Princeton University. Ikenberry is the author of seven books, the most recent A World Safe for Democracy: Liberal Internationalism and the Crises of Global Order.

Kori Schake

Kori Schake leads the foreign and defense policy team at the American Enterprise Institute. She is the author of Safe Passage: the Transition from British to American Hegemony and a contributing writer at the Atlantic, War on the Rocks, and Bloomberg.

Thomas Carothers

Harvey V. Fineberg Chair for Democracy Studies; Director, Democracy, Conflict and Governance Program

Thomas Carothers, director of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, is a leading expert on comparative democratization and international support for democracy.