Liberal Internationalism and Crises of the Global Order

Registration
At the start of the twentieth century, Woodrow Wilson famously launched the United States into World War I to make the world “safe for democracy,” hastening the end to a grueling conflict and formalizing a new world order. Today, with the rise of populism and nationalism and intensifying tensions between rival governments, democracy and internationalism appear under threat. But is this shift in geopolitics an indication of weakened systems or growing pains reflective of evolving global governance?
Join G. John Ikenberry, Kori Schake, and Thomas Carothers for a conversation on the past, present, and future of the liberal international order, inspired by Ikenberry’s latest work, A World Safe for Democracy: Liberal Internationalism and the Crises of Global Order.