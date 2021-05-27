China in the Middle East: What Lies Ahead?

Conflict and instability in the Middle East show no signs of abating. Recent jousting between Israeli and Palestinian forces, the ongoing war in Yemen, and continued Saudi Arabia-Iran friction threaten to further destabilize the region. Though President Biden is attempting to restore coherence in the U.S. approach to the Middle East, his administration remains focused on responding to the pandemic domestically and on countering China in the international arena. Beijing, for its part, appears intent on playing a larger role in Middle Eastern affairs. It continues to foster stronger ties with regional countries through its Belt and Road Initiative and securing cooperation agreements, such as the twenty-five-year investment deal with Iran. How will China’s growing influence in the region affect the interests of the United States and other actors?

Join us for a discussion featuring Paul Haenle, Karim Sadjadpour, and He Wenping on recent developments in China-Middle East relations and their implications for the United States. This panel is the fourth of the Carnegie Global Dialogue Series 2020-2021 and will also be recorded and published as a China in the World podcast.