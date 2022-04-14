The 2022 IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings Curtain Raiser speech, “Outlook for the Global Economy and Policy Priorities,” will take place on Thursday, April 14th, from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. During the virtual event, organized in partnership with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, the IMF managing director will provide the outlook for the global economy and discuss policy priorities. She will then join Carnegie’s president Tino Cuéllar for a fireside chat and Q&A.