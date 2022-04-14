event

Outlook for the Global Economy and Policy Priorities

Thu. April 14th, 2022
Live Online

The 2022 IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings Curtain Raiser speech, “Outlook for the Global Economy and Policy Priorities,” will take place on Thursday, April 14th, from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. During the virtual event, organized in partnership with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, the IMF managing director will provide the outlook for the global economy and discuss policy priorities. She will then join Carnegie’s president Tino Cuéllar for a fireside chat and Q&A.

EconomyTradeGlobal GovernanceCivil SocietyNorth AmericaMiddle EastNorth AfricaSouthern, Eastern, and Western AfricaSouth AsiaEast AsiaCentral AsiaSoutheast AsiaCaucasusRussiaEastern EuropeWestern Europe
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar

President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar is the tenth president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. A former justice of the Supreme Court of California, he has served three U.S. presidential administrations at the White House and in federal agencies, and was the Stanley Morrison Professor at Stanford University, where he held appointments in law, political science, and international affairs and led the university’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies.

Kristalina Georgieva

Kristalina Georgieva currently serves as Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, a position she was selected for on September 25, 2019 and has served as since October 1, 2019.