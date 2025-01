Joe Biden heads to the Middle East amidst rising gas prices, turmoil in Israeli politics, and controversy over a meeting with Saudi Arabia's Mohammad bin Salman. What can we expect from the trip, how do we evaluate it, and what might it mean for the future of U.S. foreign policy in the region?

Join Chris Chivvis for a discussion with Yasmine Farouk and Aaron David Miller about what's at stake for the president, the region, and the United States.