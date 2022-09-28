Carnegie Connects: A Decisive Moment in Ukraine

The war in Ukraine is entering a new and more dangerous phase in the wake of the overnight success of Kyiv’s counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region. A string of major Russian military setbacks is feeding hopes for a once-unthinkable Ukrainian victory in the war. For his part, Putin is moving to formally annex the parts of Ukraine occupied by Russian forces and is inching closer toward full-scale military mobilization. Is the war in Ukraine at a tipping point? How vulnerable is Putin at home? How should the West respond to Putin’s countermoves? And what are the long-term implications of Moscow’s chronic underperformance on the battlefield?

Join Aaron David Miller as he hosts Kadri Liik, Andrew Weiss, and Eugene Rumer to discuss the latest developments in Russia’s war in Ukraine and where the conflict could go from here.