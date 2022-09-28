event

Carnegie Connects: A Decisive Moment in Ukraine

Wed. September 28th, 2022
Live Online

The war in Ukraine is entering a new and more dangerous phase in the wake of the overnight success of Kyiv’s counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region. A string of major Russian military setbacks is feeding hopes for a once-unthinkable Ukrainian victory in the war. For his part, Putin is moving to formally annex the parts of Ukraine occupied by Russian forces and is inching closer toward full-scale military mobilization. Is the war in Ukraine at a tipping point? How vulnerable is Putin at home? How should the West respond to Putin’s countermoves? And what are the long-term implications of Moscow’s chronic underperformance on the battlefield?

Join Aaron David Miller as he hosts Kadri Liik, Andrew Weiss, and Eugene Rumer to discuss the latest developments in Russia’s war in Ukraine and where the conflict could go from here.

event speakers

Andrew S. Weiss

James Family Chair, Vice President for Studies

Andrew S. Weiss is the James Family Chair and vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees research on Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia. His graphic novel biography of Vladimir Putin, Accidental Czar: the Life and Lies of Vladimir Putin, was published by First Second/Macmillan in 2022.

Kadri Liik

Eugene Rumer

Director and Senior Fellow, Russia and Eurasia Program

Rumer, a former national intelligence officer for Russia and Eurasia at the U.S. National Intelligence Council, is a senior fellow and the director of Carnegie’s Russia and Eurasia Program.

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.