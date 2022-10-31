event

Carnegie Connects: Nukes, Protests, and Iran With Robert Malley

Mon. October 31st, 2022
Live Online

With negotiations over the nuclear deal on hold and Iran facing its most serious protests since 2009, the Biden administration is dealing with a new reality in its relations with the Iranian regime. How have the demonstrations reshaped the administration’s thinking on Iran? Is a revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action still on the table? And what is the most effective approach to deal with Iran’s internal unrest?

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with Robert Malley, the U.S. special envoy for Iran, for a wide-ranging conversation on the Biden administration’s Iran policy.

 
SecurityForeign PolicyNuclear PolicyNorth AmericaUnited StatesMiddle EastIran
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

Robert Malley

Robert Malley was appointed special envoy for Iran on January 28, 2021. Prior to that, he served as president and CEO of the International Crisis Group. Under former president Barack Obama, he served as special assistant to the president, senior advisor to the president for the Counter-ISIL Campaign, White House coordinator for the Middle East, North Africa, and Gulf Region in 2015-2016, and earlier as senior director for the Gulf Region and Syria.