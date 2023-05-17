event

Carnegie Connects: Israel at Seventy-Five

Wed. May 17th, 2023
Live Online

As Israel turns seventy-five, protests opposing the Netanyahu government's effort to overhaul and weaken Israel's judiciary enter their twentieth week, Israel confronts unprecedented internal challenges as Israeli-Palestinian clashes in Gaza and the West Bank intensify, and Iran's nuclear program continues unconstrained. What lies ahead for Israel and the Middle East at this critical moment?

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with former Israeli prime minister and defense minister Ehud Barak for a wide-ranging conversation about Israel at seventy-five.

Political ReformDemocracySecurityMilitaryForeign Policy
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

Ehud Barak

Ehud Barak was the prime minister of Israel from 1999 to 2001.