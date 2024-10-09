Can Georgia Stay on Its European Path?

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
In a special episode of Europe Inside Out, Rosa Balfour, Judy Dempsey, and Jan Techau shed light on the creation of Carnegie Europe’s “Strategic Europe” blog and assess Europe's changing role in the world.
Olivia Lazard and Rod Schoonover discuss how this year’s elections in the EU and the United States will shape global climate policies, stressing the urgent need for transformative action amid increasing planetary insecurity.