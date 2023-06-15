Evading Sanctions 101

Since President Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the United States and its allies have imposed tough global sanctions against Russia. Numerous sectors, individuals, and entities have been targeted for helping Russia’s war efforts. But despite these aims, the Kremlin has been successful in finding ways to evade these sanctions.

Joining the show to assess Russia’s sanction-evading strategies and how to counter them is Jodi Vittori, a nonresident scholar in the Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program at the Carnegie Endowment, as well as the co-chair of the Global Politics and Security program at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service. She's a leading expert on corruption, state fragility, illicit finance, and U.S. national security. Prior to joining Carnegie, she served in the U.S. Air Force, where she advanced to the rank of lieutenant colonel and was assigned to NATO’s only counter-corruption task force.